Houston American Energy skyrockets after raising stake in Hupecol Meta

May 31, 2022 10:27 AM ETHouston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) +38.3% in Tuesday's trading after saying it acquired an additional interest in Hupecol Meta LLC, which owns the 639K gross acre CPO-11 block in the Llanos Basin in Colombia.

Through its interest in Hupecol Meta, Houston American (HUSA) said it now holds a ~11% stake in the 69K-acre Venus Exploration area and a ~5.5% interest in the remainder of the block, which it said contains multiple identified leads and prospects expected to support a multi-well drilling program.

The company said drilling operations on its first well in the Venus Exploration area are now ongoing.

Houston American's latest Form 10-Q

