Illumina's Grail partners with U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide cancer detection test
May 31, 2022 10:30 AM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Illumina's (NASDAQ:ILMN) subsidiary Grail said on Tuesday it had collaborated with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide Galleri, a multi-cancer early detection blood test, to 10,000 veterans.
- The collaboration will provide Galleri Test to 10 participating VA sites over the next three years across the U.S.
- The eligible U.S. military veterans will be able to receive the Galleri test and can enroll in Grail’s Reflection study, the company said.
- Also read - Illumina's Grail to offer cancer detection blood test to patients in Utah