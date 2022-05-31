Illumina's Grail partners with U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide cancer detection test

May 31, 2022 10:30 AM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Illumina headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Illumina's (NASDAQ:ILMN) subsidiary Grail said on Tuesday it had collaborated with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide Galleri, a multi-cancer early detection blood test, to 10,000 veterans.
  • The collaboration will provide Galleri Test to 10 participating VA sites over the next three years across the U.S.
  • The eligible U.S. military veterans will be able to receive the Galleri test and can enroll in Grail’s Reflection study, the company said.
