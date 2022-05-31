Kilroy Realty stocks dips as BMO downgrades stock to Market Perform

May 31, 2022 10:43 AM ETKilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Office Building

alacatr/iStock via Getty Images

  • Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) shares are slipping 2.0% in Tuesday morning trading after BMO Capital Markets analyst John Kim downgrades the stock to Market Perform as the office REIT sector appears headed for a slowdown.
  • "With the Fed raising rates to combat inflation, public and private markets have reassessed valuations, particularly for high-growth companies with questionable profitability," Kim wrote in a note to clients.
  • Kilroy (KRC) has significant exposure to tech tenants, representing 56% of rent, the analyst pointed out.
  • A number of large tech firms have announced job cuts and tech startup layoffs have almost doubled sequentially in Q2 2022, he added.
  • Kim's Market Perform rating on Kilroy Realty (KRC) contrasts with the Quant rating of Buy and the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
  • See how office REITs rank using SA's stock screener.
  • See why SA contributor Daniel Jones also considers Kilroy stock to be fairly priced
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.