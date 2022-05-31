Kilroy Realty stocks dips as BMO downgrades stock to Market Perform
May 31, 2022 10:43 AM ETKilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) shares are slipping 2.0% in Tuesday morning trading after BMO Capital Markets analyst John Kim downgrades the stock to Market Perform as the office REIT sector appears headed for a slowdown.
- "With the Fed raising rates to combat inflation, public and private markets have reassessed valuations, particularly for high-growth companies with questionable profitability," Kim wrote in a note to clients.
- Kilroy (KRC) has significant exposure to tech tenants, representing 56% of rent, the analyst pointed out.
- A number of large tech firms have announced job cuts and tech startup layoffs have almost doubled sequentially in Q2 2022, he added.
- Kim's Market Perform rating on Kilroy Realty (KRC) contrasts with the Quant rating of Buy and the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
