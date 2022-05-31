SIGA leads selloff in monkeypox plays as WHO calms pandemic fears
May 31, 2022 10:43 AM ETSIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA)BVNKF, BVNRY, EBS, CMRX, GOVX, TNXPBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) is a notable decliner among companies that benefitted from a recent monkeypox outbreak after the World Health Organization said that the rare viral disease is unlikely to cause a pandemic.
- More than 300 suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported outside Africa, where the disease is usually found.
- Asked whether the outbreak could develop into a pandemic, Rosamund Lewis, technical lead for monkeypox from the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said: "We don't know but we don't think so," according to Reuters.
- Last week, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported that European Union was considering a common purchasing agreement to buy tecovirimat antiviral developed by Siga (SIGA) and Imvanex vaccine of Danish biotech, Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY) in response to the outbreak. Both products approved for smallpox offer cross-protection against monkeypox.
- Other notable decliners in the morning hours include Emergent BioSolutions (EBS), which makes the ACAM2000 smallpox vaccine and its rival Chimerix (CMRX).
- GeoVax Labs (GOVX), a developer focused on smallpox and monkeypox therapies is also trading lower while Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) is in the green.
