SIGA leads selloff in monkeypox plays as WHO calms pandemic fears

May 31, 2022 10:43 AM ETSIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA)BVNKF, BVNRY, EBS, CMRX, GOVX, TNXPBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment

Top view of stethoscope, pen and notebooks written with MONKEYPOX

Abu Hanifah/iStock via Getty Images

  • SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) is a notable decliner among companies that benefitted from a recent monkeypox outbreak after the World Health Organization said that the rare viral disease is unlikely to cause a pandemic.
  • More than 300 suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported outside Africa, where the disease is usually found.
  • Asked whether the outbreak could develop into a pandemic, Rosamund Lewis, technical lead for monkeypox from the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said: "We don't know but we don't think so," according to Reuters.
  • Last week, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported that European Union was considering a common purchasing agreement to buy tecovirimat antiviral developed by Siga (SIGA) and Imvanex vaccine of Danish biotech, Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY) in response to the outbreak. Both products approved for smallpox offer cross-protection against monkeypox.
  • Other notable decliners in the morning hours include Emergent BioSolutions (EBS), which makes the ACAM2000 smallpox vaccine and its rival Chimerix (CMRX).
  • GeoVax Labs (GOVX), a developer focused on smallpox and monkeypox therapies is also trading lower while Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) is in the green.
  • Read more on the symptoms, transmission, and severity of monkeypox.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.