Macau casino stocks jumped on Tuesday in reaction to China lifting some COVID restrictions in major cities after positive cases fell below 100 for the first time since March.

Shanghai will resume public transportation on Wednesday and allow people in areas to move around low-risk areas more freely. Residents in Shanghai will still have to get COVID tests every 72 hours to take public transport and enter public venues. Meanwhile in Beijing, the government is allowing some workers to return to offices and shopping centers to reopen, although schools will remain closed. Those developments should make it easier for Macau to ease COVID-19 restrictions for arrivals from Hong Kong.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO +6.2%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +1.9%), Las Vegas Sands (LVS +3.7%), and MGM Resorts (MGM +1.3%) were all higher in early trading on Tuesday.

