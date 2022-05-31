Fujifilm begins U.S. study of its drug candidate FF-10832 in combination with Keytruda
May 31, 2022
- Japan's Fujifilm (OTCPK:FUJIY) on Tuesday said it had begun a U.S. phase 2a study of its drug candidate FF-10832 in combination with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda for the treatment of various cancers.
- The mid-stage trial's primary aim is to establish the safety and tolerability of FF-10832 in combination with Keytruda in patients with advanced solid tumors.
- The trial's primary aim is to also evaluate the combination's primary efficacy in non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer patients who have progressed after standard therapy, including immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy.
- The trial will enroll up to 100 patients in the indications of non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer into a monotherapy arm and a Keytruda-combination arm.
- Fujifilm's FF-10832, which is intravenously administered, consists of artificially constructed lipid vesicles called liposomes that encapsulate anti-cancer agent gemcitabine.
- U.S.-listed shares of FUJIY +0.7% to $54.60 in morning trade, while MRK stock -1.4% to $91.75.