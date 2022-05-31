Nurix upgraded to overweight at Wells Fargo on promise of lymphoma candidate
May 31, 2022 11:08 AM ETNurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Wells Fargo has upgraded Nurix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRIX) to overweight from equal weight citing the potential of NX-2127 in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
- Shares are up 12% in Tuesday morning trading.
- The firm established a price target of $25 (~177% return based on Friday's close).
- Analyst Derek Archila said there is potential for an accelerated approval in 3rd line CLL later this year. He added an update on NX-2127 in CLL should come at a medical meeting in the second half of the year.
- Archila estimates 2030 sales of NX-2127 of ~$480M in CLL.
- Although no data on a cohort of NHL patients was presented at a recent Nurix (NRIX) R&D day, the company is continuing a dose escalation trial where it anticipates good risk/benefit results.
