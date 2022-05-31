Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) -3.1% in Tuesday's trading after Goldman Sachs downgraded shares to Neutral from Buy with a $92 price target, cut from $114, citing the stock's relative performance vs. peers and reflecting modest caution around the non-residential construction demand outlook.

"While we remain constructive on the fundamentals of the business, we see this better reflected in current valuation with the stock having outperformed since initiation," Goldman analyst Emily Chieng writes, adding that Steel Dynamics' (STLD) outperformance can be attributed to balance sheet strength, near-term production following the start-up of the Sinton mill, and additional capital returns announced earlier this year.

As with all steel companies under coverage, Chieng sees increasing risk of a slowdown in the economy, which could drive pricing and demand for steel products lower.

The analyst also reiterated a Buy rating on Reliance Steel (NYSE:RS), believing the relative defensiveness of the service sector business model can better withstand demand and price volatility, and a Sell rating on U.S. Steel (NYSE:X), citing margin and demand concerns in the Flat Rolled and Mini Mill segments seen as less well positioned in a declining price environment as its pure-play peers.

Chieng cut her stock price target for U.S. Steel (X) to $22 from $36 previously, while also trimming Hold-rated Nucor (NUE) to $130 from $148 and Buy-rated Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to $27 from $36.

Steel Dynamics (STLD) and other steelmakers showed strong gains last week following India's decision to impose export tariffs on its steel industry.