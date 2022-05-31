Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was added as a new best idea short at Hedgeye as the firm argues that the list of buyers for the company has "dramatically diminished" in recent months.

Zendesk shareholder "drama" over the past year created a "temporary bid" under the ZEN shares, though the list of possible bidders at $15 billion - $20 billion has "dramatically diminished" recently and the probability of a deal above $130/share has been reduced, a price that was rejected by ZEN earlier this year, according to Hedgeye analyst Ami Joseph.

"Zendesk's adoption curve by new customers has decelerated," according to Joseph. "Zendesk has maintained revenue growth by cycling through one product upsell iteration after another, which is low quality growth as it doesn’t comp."

If Zendesk (ZEN) doesn't see a takeover at a premium to the company's all-time high, then Hedgeye sees potential 40%-50% downside for the stock.

Zendesk (ZEN) shares fell 5.1%.

Hedgeye is holding a presentation on its Zendesk (ZEN) short idea next Wednesday. ZEN short interest is 5.6%.

Earlier this month Dealreporter said more than three firms are circling Zendesk for a possible acquisition.