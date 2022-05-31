Frontline (NYSE:FRO) -13.9% in Tuesday's trading after saying it is buying nearly 6M shares in Euronav (NYSE:EURN), or 2.95% of the outstanding shares, in a privately negotiated share exchange transactions with some Euronav shareholders.

Frontline (FRO) said it will issue ~8.33M new shares as a result of the transactions, raising the company's total shares issued and outstanding to more than 211.8M.

Early last month, Frontline (FRO) and Euronav (EURN) unveiled plans for a potential merger that would create a global leader in the tanker industry.

Last week, Frontline (FRO) reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.01/share on revenues of $217M.