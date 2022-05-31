BT, Ericsson partner on private 5G networks
May 31, 2022 11:32 AM ETBT Group plc (BTGOF), ERICBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- BT (OTCPK:BTGOF) and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) have teamed up on a UK first, a partnership to provide commercial 5G private networks.
- The multi-year, multimillion-pound contract looks to tap a market for private 5G expected to grow at an average of 40% per year from 2021-2028, culminating in a market worth about £10.7 billion (about $14 billion).
- Private 5G is a solution a number of telecoms are pursuing to offer guaranteed high performance in uses such as factories, campuses and other large sites where secure, low-latency connection is important.
- The deal will see BT selling products to customers in sectors including manufacturing, defense, education, retail, healthcare, transport and logistics.
