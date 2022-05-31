Cruise line stocks may be oversold - UBS

UBS checked in on the cruise industry on Tuesday with the sector said to be facing a grinding restart from more than 16 months of total shutdown. Investors have been recently selling cruise line stocks due to the combination of higher fuel prices, recession concerns, and with a bulk of the industry carrying record debt levels.

Some of those worries may be overblown, per UBS.

"In terms of leverage, while the cruise lines have very burdened balance sheets, we note the borrowings they have in place for newbuild orders continue to be significantly below market rates and they are contractually part of the newbuild order, so the cruise lines will not have to borrow at market rates to satisfy their ship order contracts."

Cruise line operators are noted to be guiding to be EBITDA positive by June, so the companies are seen being able to focus on reducing leverage once fleets are back in service this summer and have returned to profitability.

Looking ahead, analyst Robyn Farley thinks investors in the cruise line sector will shift their focus back unit growth after the macro backdrop improves.

Sector unit growth breakdown: "Even with the sale of 22 ships, CCL will have 8% more capacity in 2023 than in 2019, which is 5-6 ppts lower CAGR than pre-pandemic expectations, but still up. Even with the sale of the Azamara brand, 2 Royal ships, and 1 Celebrity ship, RCL will have 10% more capacity in 2023 than in 2019, which is a 2.5% lower CAGR than pre-pandemic expectations, but still up. NCLH has not sold any ships, but with new deliveries the company will have 16% more capacity in 2023 than in 2019."

UBS has Buy ratings on Carnival (NYSE:CCL) and Royal Caribbean (RCL), while Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) is slotted at Neutral.

