Crypto ETFs & ETPs suffered outflows of $556M in April

Globally listed crypto exchange traded funds and exchange traded products suffered from net capital outflows north of $500M throughout the month of April according to data compiled by ETFGI, an independent research firm.

Year-to-date crypto ETFs and ETPs witnessed $556M worth of investor capital exit the door, bringing the 2022 investor flow total to $303M. Placing that figure into perspective, at this time in 2021 crypto funds had garnered $2.69B.

Since the inception of the first crypto ETP back in 2015, the space has grown dramatically. At the current moment there are 140 globally listed crypto ETFs and ETPs with assets under management of $13.21B. Furthermore, at the end of April there were 27 providers listed on 17 exchanges in 13 countries that offered crypto ETFs and ETNs.

See a breakdown of prominent crypto ETFs and ETPs that track the price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD), and other cryptocurrencies along with their 2022 performances:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) -32%, Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) -31.7%, VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF) -31.8%, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) -40%, and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX:ETHE) -60.2%.

On another note, Bitcoin has seen some additional strength as the crypto asset broke above $31K on Tuesday.