BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF) is building its capacities in key battery elements and expanding in the Americas, according to recent reports.

On the supply side, the company is reported making strides to shore up its supply of lithium, a key element in the production of its battery technology.

Per state-run media outlet The Paper, the manufacturing conglomerate is seeking to acquire six lithium mines in Africa. The mines, in aggregate, are expected to provide 25 million tons of ore with a 2.5 percent lithium oxide grade, amounting to about 1 million tons of lithium carbonate. Citing sources within the company, the report said the new supplies will cover production capacity for “more than 20 million pure electric vehicles.”

In firmer plans outlined by the company, the number of franchise dealerships in Brazil is slated to grow to 100 by the close of 2023. The EV manufacturer expects to continue expansion across Latin America in coming years, building upon its strong market share in its country of origin.

Finally, the company’s energy storage product BYD CUBE T28 is in operation in North America according to company statements. The BYD Energy Storage WeChat account reported that, as of May 30, the grid-level energy storage product has delivered more than 1.6GWh in North America thus far in 2022. The country in which this technology is operational was not disclosed.

Shares of the auto manufacturer rose 2.5% in midday US trading on Tuesday.

