Optimi Health inks contract to supply psilocybin mushrooms to Filament Health
May 31, 2022 11:56 AM ETOptimi Health Corp. (OPTHF), FLHLFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Optimi Health (OTCQB:OPTHF) signed an agreement to supply psilocybin mushrooms to psychedelic drug development company Filament Health (OTC:FLHLF).
- Optimi will supply psilocybin mushrooms — also known as magic mushrooms — cultivated in its recently opened Princeton, British Columbia-based facility, in the form of whole, dried mushroom fruiting bodies for potential drug development, testing, and analysis by Filament’s research team.
- Under the agreement, the companies agreed to a one-year term which would allow Filament to place orders for whole, dried fruiting body mushrooms on a case-by-case basis.
- "We are pleased to partner with Optimi as we build out our own supply chain and explore external suppliers," said Filament Health Co-Founder and CEO Benjamin Lightburn.