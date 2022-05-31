PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) won bullish ratings on Wall Street as analysts from Wedbush to SVB Leerink launched their coverage on the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech with the expiry of its post-IPO quiet period on Tuesday.

PepGen’s (PEPG) lead candidate, PGN-EDO53, is designed to target DMD patients whose mutations are responsive to an exon 51-skipping therapeutic approach.

Wedbush analyst Laura Chico argued the technology Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) has used in its Duchenne muscular dystrophy drugs EXONDYS 51 and SRP-5051 has validated the approach in PGN-EDO51.

Issuing an Outperform rating and $17 per share target on PepGen (PEPG), Chico wrote: "With four approved exon-skipping therapies on the market, we also see a defined regulatory path for PEPG's PGN-EDO51.”

Meanwhile, SVB Leerink’s Joseph Schwartz thinks that PepGen (PEPG) is “an optimal name for investors looking for a SMID-cap company trading at near cash with a de-risked lead program, near-term catalyst and compelling platform potential.” Schwartz issues an Outperform rating and a $40 per share target on the stock.

Stifel analyst Paul Matteis argues that PepGen’s (PEPG) peptide platform has demonstrated a “materially better efficacy” than what Sarepta (SRPT) did in animal models. Stifel has a Buy rating and a $24 per share target on the stock.

Seeking Alpha contributor, Donovan Jones issued a Hold a rating on PepGen (PEPG) ahead of its IPO early this month.