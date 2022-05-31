PepGen draws bullish views on Wall Street as quiet period expires

May 31, 2022 11:54 AM ETPepGen Inc. (PEPG)SRPTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) won bullish ratings on Wall Street as analysts from Wedbush to SVB Leerink launched their coverage on the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech with the expiry of its post-IPO quiet period on Tuesday.

PepGen’s (PEPG) lead candidate, PGN-EDO53, is designed to target DMD patients whose mutations are responsive to an exon 51-skipping therapeutic approach.

Wedbush analyst Laura Chico argued the technology Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) has used in its Duchenne muscular dystrophy drugs EXONDYS 51 and SRP-5051 has validated the approach in PGN-EDO51.

Issuing an Outperform rating and $17 per share target on PepGen (PEPG), Chico wrote: "With four approved exon-skipping therapies on the market, we also see a defined regulatory path for PEPG's PGN-EDO51.”

Meanwhile, SVB Leerink’s Joseph Schwartz thinks that PepGen (PEPG) is “an optimal name for investors looking for a SMID-cap company trading at near cash with a de-risked lead program, near-term catalyst and compelling platform potential.” Schwartz issues an Outperform rating and a $40 per share target on the stock.

Stifel analyst Paul Matteis argues that PepGen’s (PEPG) peptide platform has demonstrated a “materially better efficacy” than what Sarepta (SRPT) did in animal models. Stifel has a Buy rating and a $24 per share target on the stock.

Seeking Alpha contributor, Donovan Jones issued a Hold a rating on PepGen (PEPG) ahead of its IPO early this month.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.