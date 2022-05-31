Blink Charging expands into UK and Ireland through new subsidiary

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK -0.4%) announced an agreement with Q-Park to deploy nearly 600 charging points across 80 sites in the United Kingdom and Ireland through its new EB Charging subsidiary.

The $3.7M agreement will initiate EB Charging’s rollout of over 600 charging points across Q-Park’s portfolio of parking facilities in the UK and Ireland.

Installations are due to start in July and will include the modernization of the existing charging infrastructure with EB Charging's hardware.

"With this agreement, we will increase the accessibility of charging ports across the UK, Ireland and beyond, including more than doubling Q-Park’s existing charging portfolio," noted Blink Charging CEO Michael Farkas.

As part of this agreement, EB Charging will be responsible for the installation of the EV charging hardware and for the management of the charging provision, including a 24/7 customer support service to Q-Park EV customers.

Blink Charging (BLNK) acquired EB Charging in April to mark its initial entry into the UK. The acquisition added more than 1,150 chargers, installed or committed for delivery to the company's footprint.