EDF rules out U.K. nuclear plant extension despite energy crisis

Electricite de France (OTCPK:ECIFF) said on Tuesday that it will not extend the lifespan of its Hinkley Point B nuclear power plant even as the U.K. government considers emergency measures to cope with the energy crunch that has pushed power and gas bills to record levels.

The French utility said it will shut down the U.K. plant later this summer as planned, after already staying open 15 years longer than originally planned.

EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF) said it will focus on ensuring its 5,500 MW of remaining nuclear capacity continues to provide electricity for the U.K. over the next few years.

On Monday, the U.K. government confirmed it was in talks with Centrica (OTCPK:CPYYF) to reopen Rough, the country's biggest natural gas storage site, which shut down in 2017.

EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF) recently delayed the start date of the Hinkley Point C nuclear plant by more than a year to 2027 and raised its estimated project costs by £3B to £25B-£26B.

