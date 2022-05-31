The rapid increase in mortgage rates in the first half of 2022 has "certainly put pressure on potential homebuyers," Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Chief Financial Officer Chris Nielsen said during the Jefferies Virtual Internet Summit on Tuesday.

That increase, which brought the average 30-year mortgage as high as 5.3% in mid-May, up from 3.1% at the end of 2021, was faster than the company had expected. And after a white-hot housing market during the pandemic, "some" cooling "has probably started to happen," he said.

At the same time, the cooling isn't headed for a bust. "There's not enough housing stock for all the people who want to buy a home," Nielsen said. "Industry volumes are probably flat or down as the year goes on." That tight inventory will likely provide support for home prices, he added.

With the signs of cooling, though, Redfin (RDFN) has become more cautious about its iBuying business, where it buys homes directly to consumers then sells them. "We had already become more cautious about buying homes. We're not plowing straight into this due to macro uncertainty," Nielsen said. Overall, the iBuying provides a complement to its brokerage business, as many customers are interested in getting a price quote through its RedfinNow service and want the ease of selling quickly and need the liquidity, he said.

And the macro uncertainty also led the company to be more "thoughtful and cautious" on its guidance. On May 5, the company said it expects Q2 revenue of $613M-$650M, less than the consensus estimate at the time. In the past month, the consensus has dropped 7.5% to $634M. Consensus for Q2 EPS has dropped to -$0.60 from -$0.51 a month earlier.

