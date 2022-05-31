CF Industries pops up after price target boost at Piper Sandler
May 31, 2022 12:10 PM ETCF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- CF Industries (NYSE:CF) stock is up 5%, Monday, after Piper Sandler raised the price target of fertilizer maker to $132 from $120.
- The firm's revised price target implies a potential upside of 37.90% from the stock's last close.
- That adds up to company's attractive ratings as Seeking Alpha Quant System maintains a Strong Buy while Wall Street analysts, on an average, give a Buy to CF Industries.
- CF stock price has increased over 80% in the past one-year, strongly sweeping the benchmark S&P 500 performance that stands at -1.02%.
