MamaMancini’s shares ride higher on record revenue, bullish forecast

MamaMancini Holdings (NASDAQ:MMMB) notched a tasty gain on Tuesday despite an earnings miss.

The New Jersey based pre-prepared food distributor reported EPS of -$0.04 for its fiscal fourth quarter, missing analyst estimates by $0.03. Revenues of $13.9M, a 39% jump from the prior year, also came up short of expectations by $1.6M. Additionally, gross profit fell 26.8% to $2.4M in the quarter from $3.3 million in 2021 due to increases in raw material, packaging, and in-bound freight costs that offset price increases.

However, the earnings miss and plummeting profits appear to have been overshadowed by record top line results. For the full-year, revenue increased 15.4% to a record $47.1 million as the brand picked up momentum in shelf space and consumer demand as major acquisitions are integrated.

“The fourth quarter was highlighted by record revenues, as well as the acquisition of premier gourmet food manufacturers T&L and Olive Branch, a highly symbiotic pairing with our distribution network that we expect to generate at least $35 million in sales in 2022 – in addition to MamaMancini’s core revenue base,” CEO Carl Wolf said. “The acquisition significantly expanded our existing business in the rapidly growing fresh prepared foods segment, where we believe we can achieve a substantial increase in sales and EBITDA by leveraging established national distribution partnerships.”

He noted that the acquisition allowed the company’s products to occupy shelf space in 3,000 new locations, topping 10,000 spots on retailer shelves overall. As its products are now available on QVC as well, Wolf anticipates sales to accelerate significantly from the current point.

“Given our ongoing growth and the addition of revenue from the acquisitions, we believe MamaMancini’s (MMMB +10.5%) will generate at least $20 million in sales in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and approach a $100 million annual sales run-rate over the next year,” he declared. “We continue to see attractive multiples in the food product space and will evaluate additional acquisition opportunities that are immediately accretive.”

Shares rose over 10% on Tuesday after management offered the bullish forecast, overcoming concerns on margin compression and cash burn.

