PVH Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETPVH Corp. (PVH)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- PVH (NYSE:PVH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.60 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.09B (+0.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PVH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.