Semtech Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETSemtech Corporation (SMTC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (+43.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $199.98M (+17.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SMTC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.