Coca-Cola, Vita Coco and Zevia stand out in latest Nielsen tracking

Nielsen tracking data showed accelerating sales in the soft drink and beer beverage categories with the event season heating up along with the weather.

Notable beverage sales winners over the four-week tracking period that ended on May 21, included Vita Coco (COCO) +17.5% year-over-year, Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) +8.9%, Coca-Cola (KO) +11.3%, Oatly (OTLY) +29.8%, Constellation Brands (STZ) +12.3%, Pepsi (PEP) +7.8%, and Zevia PBC (ZVIA) +19.6%. Coca-Cola (KO) stood out by seeing both an increase in volume and price/mix over the four weeks.

Energy drink sales were also solidly higher for the tracking period, but showed a decelerating trend for Monster Beverage (MNST) to +8.1% from +8.3%.

In the wine category, Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) saw a 10.5% jump in sales, while Constellation Brands (STZ) saw a decline of 1.4%. In the spirits category, Brown-Forman (BF.A) recorded a 1.9% decline in sales despite an increase in price/mix.

The salty snacks category also performed well over the four weeks with PepsiCo (PEP) +11.3% and Utz Brands (UTZ) +13.8% both solidly higher.

The Nielsen data covered retail chains and convenience stores. The on-premise sales are tracked separately.

