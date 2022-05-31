Citigroup downgrades PT on DraftKings
May 31, 2022 12:39 PM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Citigroup has downgraded its price target on sports betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from $35 to $28.
- Shares are down -4.69% in today's trading, and have dropped -59.45% in the last six months and -71.72% in 12 months.
- Analysts have remained bullish on DraftKings after management said earlier in May it remains confident in hitting near-term EBITDA targets and reaching profitability without more capital raises.
- Jefferies was bullish on the stock ahead of investor meetings with the company and Morgan Stanley has DKNG slotted as a top pick for the legal US sports betting & iGaming market. Roundhill Investments is also constructive on the stock.