Sen. Warren plans bill to crack down on SPAC deals
May 31, 2022 1:19 PM ETBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is said to be planning a bill that targets the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC industry, after many bad deals have hurt investors.
- Warren plans a bill called the "SPAC Accountability Act of 2022" that would increase the legal liability of parties involved in SPAC transactions, according to a Reuters report, which cited a report that's scheduled for released on Tuesday.
- The Warren bill comes after the SEC unveiled new SPAC regulations in March aimed in part at discouraging the dissemination of inaccurate growth forecasts about potential mergers. The new rules emphasize that investors have the right to sue blank-check companies if they issue exaggerated projections or bullish statements about the companies they plan to take public.
- The new SEC regulations have prompted backs including Goldman Sachs and Citi to at least partly exit the SPAC market due to concerns about legal liabilities. Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Goldman (GS) said to be exiting most SPACs it has taken public due to concerns over liabilities after regulators released proposed rules.
- Citi (C) was also said to put a temporary hold on underwriting IPO for SPACs until companies can determine legal liabilities with new SEC proposed rules, according to a Bloomberg report early last month.
- This is not Warren's first issue with SPACs. In November following a New York Times story, Warren urged the SEC to investigate the announced deal between Trump's Media company and SPAC Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC). In December DWAC disclosed that it received a voluntary information and document request from the SEC in regard to the transaction with Trump's media outfit.