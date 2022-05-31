Novo Nordisk upgraded to buy at Guggenheim ahead of upcoming cardiac data for Wegovy

May 31, 2022

  • Guggenheim has upgraded Novo Nordisk (NVO) to buy from neutral citing the anticipated results from the SELECT trial for Wegovy (semaglutide) in lowering major adverse cardiac events.
  • The firm has a price target of DKK 896 (~17% upside based on Tuesday's close in the Nasdaq Nordic market).
  • Analyst Seamus Fernandez said that positive results from the study of 17.5K obese non-diabetic patients could improve reimbursement for GLP-1/incretin medications and further expand the obesity drug market. An interim analysis is expected in Q3.
  • He added that by 2031, the diabetes and obesity market could be more than $50B.
  • During a March 3 capital markets day, Novo Nordisk (NVO) said it wants to double its obesity drug sales by 2025.
