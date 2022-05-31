Smartglasses maker Innovative Eyewear updates details on proposed $10M IPO

Smart glasses maker Innovative Eyewear (LUCY) updated details for its proposed $10M initial public offering

Innovative Eyewear said that it plans to offer 1.5M units priced between $5.50 and $7.50 per unit, which would raise approximately $9.8M if priced at the midpoint at $6.50. Each unit would consist of one share plus two warrants to buy one share apiece.

Underwriters would receive a 45-day option to buy up to 231K additional shares and/or warrants. Maxim Group is serving as lead bookrunner.

The company added that after the transaction, majority stakeholder Lucyd Ltd. will control approximately 66% of the stock’s voting power, up slightly from the 65% stated in a filing made in early May. Lucyd will also continue to own more than 50% of Innovative Eyewear’s outstanding stock following the IPO.

Innovative Eyewear has developed a line of smart glasses that allow wearers to use a voice assistant to conduct smartphone tasks such as send and receive texts, make and receive calls, and listen to music. The eyewear, which is available with prescriptive lenses, is sold through retail stores, lucyd.com and e-commerce sites such as Amazon.com, Walmart.com and BestBuy.com.

The company is currently operating in the red. For 2021, Innovative Eyewear reported a net loss of $3.2M on revenue of $691K. The company’s lead product, Lucyd Lytes, was launched in January 2021.

Innovative Eyewear expects to receive net proceeds of around $9.9M from the deal if the units are priced at $6.50 apiece and the underwriter’s option is exercised in full.

