Analyst commentary played a significant role in Tuesday's midday action. Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB) and Dish (DISH) both received buying interest in the wake of separate analyst upgrades.

On the other side of the spectrum, a bearish note put pressure on Sherwin Williams (SHW).

In other news, Unilever (UL) was among the standout gainers in intraday action, supported by news that activist investor Nelson Peltz has joined the company's board of directors.

Gainers

Unilever (UL) jumped nearly 10% in intraday action on hope that activist investor Nelson Peltz will unlock shareholder value. Peltz has been added to the firm's board after his Trian Fund Management previously took a 1.5% stake in the consumer goods giant.

Meanwhile, a bullish analyst comment gave a boost to Grab Holdings (GRAB). Bernstein upgraded the stock to Outperform from Market Perform, citing improved momentum for ride-hailing companies.

Bernstein added that the ride-hailing improvement will buoy results, even as food delivery moderates. Thanks to the upgrade, GRAB jumped 12%.

Dish (DISH) also saw gains in the wake of an analyst comment. Truist upgraded the satellite TV provider to Buy from Neutral, saying it has the potential to compete with companies like Verizon and AT&T as a mobile carrier.

As part of its upgrade, Truist raised its price target on DISH to $60 from $25. DISH posted a midday advance of 2% on the news.

Decliner

Sherwin Williams (SHW) retreated in the wake of a bearish note from Credit Suisse. The firm initiated the paint maker with an Underperform rating based on the waning demand for DIY home improvement supplies.

Credit Suisse argued that SHW was in a worse position compared to other defensive stocks because it already burned through significant demand during the pandemic. Weighed down by the comments, SHW slipped almost 3% in midday action.

Looking for more of the day's biggest winners and losers? Head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.