Capri Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
May 31, 2022 1:00 PM ETCapri Holdings Limited (CPRI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Capri (NYSE:CPRI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (+115.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.41B (+17.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CPRI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.