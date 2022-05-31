Weibo Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 31, 2022 1:01 PM ETWeibo Corporation (WB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (-19.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $473.58M (+3.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.