Conn's Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 31, 2022 1:04 PM ETConn's, Inc. (CONN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-89.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $360.78M (-0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CONN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.