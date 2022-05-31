Donaldson Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 31, 2022 1:05 PM ETDonaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $823.99M (+7.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DCI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.