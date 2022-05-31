Veeva Systems Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETVeeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (+1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $495.88M (+14.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VEEV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.