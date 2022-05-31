MongoDB Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $267.1M (+47.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MDB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.