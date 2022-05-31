Commenting on a recent data readout announced by Chinese biotech I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) for its CD73 antibody uliledlimab, H.C. Wainwright issued mixed views on the lung cancer candidate on Tuesday.

The initial data from the ongoing trial on Thursday is scheduled for a presentation at this week’s 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual meeting sent I-Mab (IMAB) shares sharply lower last week.

Reiterating the Buy rating on the stock, the analyst Andrew S. Fein points out that the firm’s short-term thesis on uliledlimab was based on the company’s ability to win a large pharma partnership deal for the candidate due to its novel mechanism of action.

“While we ascribe most of the downturn to the negative prevailing macro-sentiment toward the overall sector, the data does call into question the timelines of when pharma will have an appetite toward the asset,” Fein wrote.

The initial Phase 2 data for overall response rate (ORR) and disease control rate (DCR) for the candidate were in line with previously shared findings from a Phase 1 U.S.-based study, the analyst argues.

Citing one of Merck’s (MRK) Phase 3 trials for cancer drug Keytruda, the analyst argued that the lower ORR seen for the anti-PD1 therapy in a similar population to Cohort 3 in I-Mab’s (IMAB) study “bodes positive for uliledlimab.”

However, revising its price target on I-Mab (IMAB) to $70 from $80 per share, H.C. Wainwright sets its objective ~7% lower than the current average price target for the stock.