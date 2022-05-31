Chewy Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (-186.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.41B (+12.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHWY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.