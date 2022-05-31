UiPath Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (-400.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $225.37M (+21.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PATH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward.