NetApp Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
May 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETNetApp, Inc. (NTAP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (+9.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.68B (+7.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NTAP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.