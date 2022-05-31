Elastic Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
May 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETElastic N.V. (ESTC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.21 (-162.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $232.38M (+30.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ESTC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.