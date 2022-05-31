Pure Storage Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETPure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (+116.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $521.81M (+26.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PSTG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 3 downward.