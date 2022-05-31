Diesel margins jump ~12% on reduced supply and rising demand

European diesel margins jumped Tuesday, as a confluence of factors led markets higher. Gasoil (diesel) margins in Europe rose to $36.84 per barrel, up $4.12 from Friday's close:

Russian diesel exports to Europe fell another 8% in May, are at their lowest level since October 2020, and ~250kb/d below January levels.

Platts reported that independent Chinese refinery utilization fell ~20% year on year, and remained flat with April levels in May.

State-owned refineries in China showed falling month on month, and year on year production, with May utilization coming in at ~73%.

It was reported Tuesday that Mexico's 315kb/d Salina Cruz refinery is in the path of category 2 hurricane Agatha.

German consumption data for March suggested diesel demand had recovered to pre-covid levels, though gasoline and jet fuel demand remain below 2019 levels.

Helping to balance the market, Total (TTE) successfully restarted its Donges refinery in France, although conflicting reports over the weekend suggested a fire may have delayed the process.

In the US, official monthly demand data from the EIA for March suggests weekly demand estimates over-stated consumption earlier in the year, further suggesting that tight markets, and high margins, are more a function of decreased refining supply, than increased oil product demand (VLO) (MPC) (PSX).