nCino Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETnCino, Inc. (NCNO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $91.42M (+46.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NCNO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.