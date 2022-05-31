Rising interest rates and climbing home price appreciation is bound to lead to softer demand in the second half of 2022, said Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) Chief Investment Officer Daniel Morillo during the Jefferies Virtual Internet Summit on Tuesday.

"We expect a decline in demand. We don't expect a rapid decline as we had in 2008," he said. There are several reasons for that. Household balance sheets are much stronger now than they were before the financial crisis due to the postponement of major life events and debt-to-disposable income has increased.

Demand, while high since the pandemic, hasn't reached the levels that were seen before the 2008 crisis. "Mortgage applications before 2008 were twice as much as they are today," Morillo said.

Add to that the low supply of housing stock. "Supplies of inventories are essentially the lowest they've ever been," he said. "The fact that inventory is so low will provide some price support."

While higher rates may mean softening demand and higher cost of capital for Opendoor (OPEN), it's factored into the company's plans, Chief Financial Officer Carrie Wheeler said during the presentation. She expects the impact to be manageable, pointing out that the company's debt is about evenly split between floating rate and fixed rate. So while "we're not immune" to higher rates, OPEN has some insulation.

Neither has the company had problems in raising capital from lenders. "We're extremely well capitalized," she said. Opendoor (OPEN) has cultivated good relationships with lenders because, "we've proven to be really good stewards of capital."

The company that started out as a way for consumers to easily and quickly sell their homes is now trying to grow its business for consumers who want to buy homes, Wheeler said. Providing real estate-related services like title and escrow and mortgages fits into that, she said. Essentially, that's part of OPEN's solution for how to get the two-thirds of sellers who also want to buy a home to work with the company on that side as well.

