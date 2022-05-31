Can Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q2 results beat estimates despite supply chain woes?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is scheduled to announce Q2 results on Wednesday, Jun. 1, after market close.

Consensus EPS estimate is $0.45 (-2.2% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $6.8B (+1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HPE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 8 downward.

Bank of America downgraded HPE to Neutral on concerns over weakening demand, supply chain issues aggravated by Covid shutdowns in China and slowing business in Europe.

Morgan Stanley cut HPE's rating to Underweight, citing weak data from chief information officers. It said HPE will likely see challenges in its slower-growth storage and servers business, which accounts for ~60% of its total revenue.

HPE stock had risen after the IT software firm posted better-than-expected Q1 results. It projected Q2 adj. EPS of $0.41-$0.49, in-line with Street view.

Bernstein upgraded HPE to Outperform after its Q1 results, saying the firm is benefiting from backlog that is ~$4B above normal, and potential for stronger earnings and free cash flow.

SA contributor Alex Galanis in a recent analysis said HPE's growth has been stalling and the stock is reasonably valued at current prices. He rated HPE Hold citing underwhelming growth and moderately attractive profitability.

HPE shares, which fell 2.1% YTD but gained 10.1% over the past 6 months, underperformed the S&P 500 Information Technology index in the last 1 year.