Cleveland-Cliffs falls as price target lowered to $27 at Goldman Sachs
May 31, 2022 1:35 PM ETCLFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Goldman Sachs analyst Emily Chieng lowered the firm's price target on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF -4.9%) to $27 from $36 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
- Despite the steel equities already falling 20%-30% from recent peaks, the analyst sees potential for the stock to reflect near-term demand headwinds as seen during the last two cycles.
- Since the start of 2022, Cleveland-Cliffs shares were up around 7%, and over a period of one year, shares were up around 14%.
- Wall Street analysts stand with a Buy rating on the stock whereas, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating says Strong Buy.