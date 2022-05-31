Cassava Sciences rallies most since November
May 31, 2022 1:36 PM ETCassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA)ESALF, CMS, XBI, BIIB, ESALYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Clinical-stage pharma company Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has added more than 15% to reach a two-month high on Tuesday against a recent selloff among biotech stocks and Alzheimer’s drug developers in particular.
- More than 5.0M Cassava (SAVA) shares have changed hands compared to the 65-day average volume of ~1.5M. Financial publication, The Fly attributed the gain to a higher-than-normal call volume trading.
- The upsurge is noteworthy at a time when the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) is trading lower even after more than ~39% selloff YTD.
- Many Alzheimer's drug developers have sold off this year amid regulatory setbacks. In April, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced its final decision to limit coverage for Biogen’s (BIIB) newly approved Alzheimer’s therapy Aduhelm.
- Last June, Biogen’s (BIIB) and its Japanese partner Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) (OTCPK:ESALF) secured FDA nod for Aduhelm, making it the first U.S-approved drug for the memory-robbing disease since 2003.