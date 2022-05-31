Cassava Sciences rallies most since November

May 31, 2022 1:36 PM ETCassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA)ESALF, CMS, XBI, BIIB, ESALYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor6 Comments

Alzheimers Concept Horizontal

travellinglight/iStock via Getty Images

  • Clinical-stage pharma company Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has added more than 15% to reach a two-month high on Tuesday against a recent selloff among biotech stocks and Alzheimer’s drug developers in particular.
  • More than 5.0M Cassava (SAVA) shares have changed hands compared to the 65-day average volume of ~1.5M. Financial publication, The Fly attributed the gain to a higher-than-normal call volume trading.
  • The upsurge is noteworthy at a time when the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) is trading lower even after more than ~39% selloff YTD.
  • Many Alzheimer's drug developers have sold off this year amid regulatory setbacks. In April, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced its final decision to limit coverage for Biogen’s (BIIB) newly approved Alzheimer’s therapy Aduhelm.
  • Last June, Biogen’s (BIIB) and its Japanese partner Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) (OTCPK:ESALF) secured FDA nod for Aduhelm, making it the first U.S-approved drug for the memory-robbing disease since 2003.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.