Pfizer Paxlovid COVID rebound: Individuals can be contagious without symptoms
May 31, 2022 1:41 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Those who experience a rebound of COVID-19 even after taking a course of Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) antiviral Paxlovid can still be contagious even without showing symptoms, according to a new study.
- Researchers looked at relapse in 10 non-immunocompromised individuals between the ages of 31 and 71. Although patients improved initially while on Paxlovid, they relapsed nine to 12 days after initially reporting symptoms.
- Results, which have yet to be peer reviewed, found that one symptomatic and one presymptomatic patient infected family members during their relapse.
- The researchers wrote that if patients relapse, they should isolate until they test negative for COVID.
- Lead author Michael Charness told CNN that a study should be conducted to see if a longer Paxlovid treatment course might lead to less rebound effect. The current course is five days.
- The CDC issued a health advisory on May 24 regarding the potential rebound following Paxlovid.