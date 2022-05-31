Pfizer Paxlovid COVID rebound: Individuals can be contagious without symptoms

  • Those who experience a rebound of COVID-19 even after taking a course of Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) antiviral Paxlovid can still be contagious even without showing symptoms, according to a new study.
  • Researchers looked at relapse in 10 non-immunocompromised individuals between the ages of 31 and 71. Although patients improved initially while on Paxlovid, they relapsed nine to 12 days after initially reporting symptoms.
  • Results, which have yet to be peer reviewed, found that one symptomatic and one presymptomatic patient infected family members during their relapse.
  • The researchers wrote that if patients relapse, they should isolate until they test negative for COVID.
  • Lead author Michael Charness told CNN that a study should be conducted to see if a longer Paxlovid treatment course might lead to less rebound effect. The current course is five days.
  • The CDC issued a health advisory on May 24 regarding the potential rebound following Paxlovid.
