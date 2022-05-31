Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT +0.1%) offers a big opportunity to investors after a recent selloff, according to Baird analyst Jonathan Komp.

Despite a big earnings beat reported earlier in May, shares of the Irvine, California-based western-wear retailer have slid sharply. Since the start of May, shares have slipped over 14%. According to Komp, this decline has been overdone and has created an attractive entry point for a retail stock with “structurally higher” sales and profits.

“Our recent management meetings reinforced our confidence in the company's ability to sustain structurally higher sales/profits and to deliver strong results again in [fiscal year 2023],” he explained. “While BOOT is not recession proof, a severe earnings contraction may already be priced in.”

With the downside priced in, Komp upgraded shares from “Neutral” to “Outperform” with a $115 base case target. He added that this target is conservative, as a doubling to a share price north of $150 is eminently possible within the next year.

“[Boot Barn] (BOOT) remains among the better secular growth profiles in a normalized environment within our coverage,” he concluded. “Amid current macro-related concerns, we believe current valuation is very undemanding relative to the stock's historical 22.5X average…highlighting an attractive opportunity in our view.”

