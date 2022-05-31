Cerner ticks higher on report Oracle deal targeted for mid-June close (update)
May 31, 2022 2:12 PM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL), CERNBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
Update 2:12pm: Updates to include proper name of Australian regulator.
- Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) ticked up slightly higher on a report that Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) planned purchase of the electronic-medical records-company is targeted for a mid-June close.
- Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board approved the deal without any objections and a March filing with the UK's antitrust authority has concluded with no further questions, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited sources familiar.
- The latest update comes after Reuters last Tuesday reported that Oracle (ORCL) is expected to win unconditional European Union approval for its $28 billion acquisition of Cerner. The deadline for EU review is Wednesday.
- Recall in February, Oracle reached expiration of waiting period in U.S. to acquire Cerner.